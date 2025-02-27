Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan discuss strengthening bilateral relations, mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad, to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation between the two nations.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and emphasised the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

The President highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors to advance mutual interests and foster sustainable development and prosperity in both nations.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to President Asif Ali Zardari, along with His Highness’ wishes for the President's good health and wellbeing, and for further progress and prosperity for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people.

In turn, President Asif Ali Zardari asked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to convey his greetings to the UAE President, as well as his wishes for continued growth and development for the UAE and its people.

During the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan (Order of Pakistan), the nation’s highest civilian honourary order, to H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in recognition of his efforts in strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President Asif Ali Zardari for the honour and reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to further bolstering partnerships between the two countries, aligning with the aspirations and mutual interests of both nations.

The discussions also covered ways to further consolidate UAE-Pakistan relations and explore new avenues of collaboration that would yield mutual benefits for both countries and their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the UAE remains dedicated to fostering and deepening its strategic partnership with Pakistan, reflecting the strong commitment of the leadership in both nations to strengthening bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero, a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC); Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Maryam Eid Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office; Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Security Affairs at the Supreme Council for National Security; Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail; Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group; Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company (IHC); and Ali Rashed Al Rashdi, CEO of International Resources Holding (IRH).