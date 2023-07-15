Open Menu

Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Receives Prime Minister Of India At Start Of Official Visit To The UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 12:15 PM

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official visit to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has today received Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in Abu Dhabi, at the start of his official visit to the UAE.


His Highness welcomed the Prime Minister of India and his accompanying delegation.

They engaged in warm conversation about the historical ties between the two countries and their people, and praised the level of joint strategic cooperation between the two nations across multiple vital sectors.
The reception was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority.

