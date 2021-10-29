Crown Prince of Ajman launches first Al Murabbaa Arts Festival

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Crown Prince of Ajman, launched the first Al Murabbaa Arts Festival, a UAE initiative that provides local and regional artists with a platform to exhibit and share their art with the world.

Sheikh Ammar commended the organisers' efforts to preserve authentic Emirati heritage and human memory in the life of the Emirati community, safeguard the local heritage and shed light on its civilisation and folklore.

He said the continuous support from the country's leadership for heritage activities contributed positively to safeguarding and reviving the local heritage.

The organisers, Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), briefed him about the festival’s objectives and its activities and programmes.

With its motto, "Inspired by Yesterday to Imagine Tomorrow", the festival, which began on Thursday, 28th October, and concludes on Saturday, 6th November, 2021, promotes a dialogue between generations that enriches lives through arts and culture. It features different national and resident talents to boost the local art scene, connect the community to create a more immersive experience and provide a digital platform to showcase, promote, spread awareness and commercialise artistic talent.

The ATDD said that visitors could discover a range of vibrant art, activities and exhibitions during the 10-day festival in the Ajman Heritage District surrounding the Ajman Museum.

Concerts, fashion shows, speakers, readings and movies will be hosted and screened at the stage throughout the entire ten days. From traditional artists to more modern bands, the stage will showcase the diversity of the artistic scene. The "Art Room" provides a chance for everyone to create a collective art piece while it hosts daily workshops and programmes from local artists, creative entrepreneurs and local art market leaders to cultivate conversations and collaborate. Sessions will include workshops on art history, design masterclasses, contemporary art and more. The local community of food and beverage suppliers will offer the cuisine and culture of Ajman. From traditional Emirati hospitality to modern street food, the food art area has something for everyone.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the ATDD, said the festival’s main objective is to promote the values of fine arts, pay attention to heritage, enhance its value in souls, and encourage domestic tourism by promoting creative art and cultural sectors. The Emirate of Ajman has become a distinguished Emirati and international platform for organising festivals and artistic and cultural events, he added.