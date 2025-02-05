Crown Prince Of Bahrain Receives Chairman Of National Media Office
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 01:00 AM
MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, affirmed that the cooperation between Bahrain and the UAE continues to evolve across various fields, building on the strong and deep-rooted ties between the two nations and their peoples.
He emphasised the importance of expanding collaboration and coordination to broader horizons in alignment with the visions and aspirations of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Prince Salman made the remarks as he met, today at Riffa Palace, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Isa bin Salman education Charitable Trust and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen); and Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, along with a number of senior officials.
During the meeting, the NMO Chairman conveyed the greetings and appreciation of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, along with their best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Bahrain and its people.
In return, the Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister reciprocated the greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the Emirates and its people further prosperity and advancement.
During the meeting, the Bahraini Crown Prince underscored the media's significant contribution to overcoming challenges and driving national development through content that champions noble values, highlights achievements, and empowers citizens. He further stressed the strategic role of constructive media in promoting peace and security, both regionally and globally.
The meeting also discussed ways to enhance media cooperation between the two brotherly nations. The Bahraini Crown Prince praised the UAE’s remarkable advancements across all fields, recognising its significant developmental and civilisational achievements and comprehensive progress at all levels.
For his part, the NMO Chairman expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain for his commitment to strengthening cooperation between Bahrain and the UAE. He wished Bahrain continued progress and prosperity.
