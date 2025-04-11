- Home
Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening ceremony of Fujairah International Monodrama Festival 2025
Crown Prince Of Fujairah Attends Opening Ceremony Of Fujairah International Monodrama Festival 2025
Published April 11, 2025
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) FUJAIRAH, 10th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed the leading position of the Emirate of Fujairah in the field of culture and arts, and its important role in supporting theatre in general, and the art of monodrama in particular.
H.H.
Sheikh Mohammed made the statements while attending the opening ceremony of the Fujairah International Monodrama Festival, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah at the Fujairah Creative Center Theatre.
The Crown Prince of Fujairah highlighted the Emirate’s commitment to supporting artistic initiatives that enhance the emirate’s presence on both the Arab and global stage, through cultural openness to various creative experiences and the promotion of shared human values among all peoples of the world.
