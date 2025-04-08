Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, reaffirmed the emirate’s global standing in marine services and ship bunkering, highlighting its strategic role as a global maritime hub and key player in the sustainable energy sector.

This came as he attended the opening of the 14th Fujairah International Bunkering and Fuel Oil Forum (Fujcon 2025), held under the theme “Achieving Maritime Vision: Sailing Towards Sustainable Fuels”.

The forum is organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and hosted by the Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy and the Port of Fujairah, with support from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad praised the continuous support of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi for the forum’s goals and initiatives, emphasising Fujairah’s commitment to advancing clean and sustainable energy in critical sectors, particularly maritime, and reinforcing its international reputation in ship fuel services, infrastructure, and strategic contributions to the global logistics and marine services economy.

He commended the forum’s role in addressing the key challenges facing the maritime industry and in attracting leading experts, analysts, and global decision-makers to enrich discussions and develop recommendations that support the sector’s advancement in line with global transformations.

In his keynote speech, Mohammed Obaid bin Majed Al Alili, Director-General of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, said that hosting Fujcon 2025 affirms Fujairah’s pivotal role in the global shift toward clean energy and aligns with the UAE’s net-zero ambitions.

He also announced that Fujairah will host the World Maritime Day in September 2025, underscoring the UAE’s and the emirate’s commitment to marine environmental protection and international cooperation for a sustainable future.

Chairman of the forum’s organising committee, Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, delivered the opening address, stating that the sessions will highlight key issues shaping the maritime navigation sector and contribute to expanding sustainable and flexible opportunities in the industry.

Saif Ghobash Al Marri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Petroleum, Gas, and Mineral Resources at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, delivered the Ministry’s address, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to adopting best practices in marine services and transforming challenges into opportunities for achieving a sustainable and clean energy future.