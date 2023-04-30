UrduPoint.com

Crown Prince Of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Emphasise On Promoting Tolerance, Peaceful Co-existence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, peaceful co-existence

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Indian spiritual leader, and Founder of the Art of Living, an international, non-profit, educational and humanitarian organisation.

Discussions were held throughout the meeting on a variety of subjects including the promotion of noble human values, awareness-raising campaigns, peaceful coexistence, and countering extremism and violence worldwide.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised on the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to support humanitarian work in line with the UAE's vision and initiatives in this field that are aimed to promote the principles of peace and tolerance across the world.

For his part, the Indian spiritual leader expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his interest in creating programmes that raise awareness of the negative effects of an intolerant culture and celebrate receptivity.

Related Topics

India World UAE

Recent Stories

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

2 hours ago
 Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, ..

Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, Gauff crashes

2 hours ago
 Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Pa ..

Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Paid Content on Per Article Basi ..

2 hours ago
 Pope warns against indifference in Orban's Hungary ..

Pope warns against indifference in Orban's Hungary

2 hours ago
 Brighton hit Wolves for six, Palace beat West Ham ..

Brighton hit Wolves for six, Palace beat West Ham in thriller

2 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.