Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, peaceful co-existence

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Indian spiritual leader, and Founder of the Art of Living, an international, non-profit, educational and humanitarian organisation.

Discussions were held throughout the meeting on a variety of subjects including the promotion of noble human values, awareness-raising campaigns, peaceful coexistence, and countering extremism and violence worldwide.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised on the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to support humanitarian work in line with the UAE's vision and initiatives in this field that are aimed to promote the principles of peace and tolerance across the world.

For his part, the Indian spiritual leader expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his interest in creating programmes that raise awareness of the negative effects of an intolerant culture and celebrate receptivity.