Crown Prince of Sharjah chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2022) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, chaired on Tuesday the meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC

The Council appreciated the generous directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his constant follow-up regarding the employment file.

The Council issued Resolution No. (33) of 2022 regarding establishing the Supreme Committee for Human Resources in Sharjah, headed by Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Sharjah Human Resources Department, and the membership of:

1. Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Head of Sharjah Department of Culture - Vice Chairman of the Committee.



2. Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority.

3. Dr. Mansour Muhammad bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

4. Asma Rashid bin Taliah, Secretary-General of Sharjah Executive Council.

5. Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director-General of Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority.

6. Haitham Khaled Shuhail Al Qahtani, Acting Legal Adviser and Director of the Human Resources Systems Department in the Human Resources Department - Rapporteur of the Committee.

The Council also reviewed the procedures for dealing with rainy weather, such as distributing pumps and suction tanks in various cities and regions to deal with the surplus rain.

It directed the resumption of coordination between all concerned government agencies to manage weather conditions and traffic.