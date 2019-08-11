Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al Badee' Musallah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Al Badee' Musallah here.

Performing the prayer along with H.H. Sheikh Sultan were H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Sharjah.

Following the prayer and at Al Badee' Al Amer Palace here, H.H. Sheikh Sultan, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers who prayed for further stability and security to the UAE and other Arab and Islamic nations.