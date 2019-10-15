Crown Prince, Russian President Hold Official Talks

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and the visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, held official talks here today.

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Prince Mohammed and President Putin reviewed aspects of Saudi-Russian relations, domains of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries, explored more promising opportunities in the two countries in all fields, including cooperation in energy and investment in the infrastructure, in addition to cooperation to stabilise energy markets and strike balance between the interests of the consumers as well as the producers.

They also tackled a number of latest developments, especially the situation in Syria and Yemen, and the significance of combating extremism and terrorism and working towards drying up their source