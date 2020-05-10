UrduPoint.com
CSD Launches Ramadan E-Booklet For Private Schools In Sharjah

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 07:45 PM

CSD launches Ramadan e-Booklet for private schools in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The Child Safety Department, CSD, an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, in Sharjah, has launched an interactive Ramadan e-Booklet in both Arabic and English to assist parents with organising their children’s tasks, home responsibilities, leisure time, whilst also encouraging them to learn positive behaviours.

CSD has tied up with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA, to distribute these booklets electronically to all private schools across the emirate.

Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director of CSD, said, "The purpose behind introducing these interactive booklets is to offer parents and children a proper routine to follow within our almost entirely homebound lifestyles due to the coronavirus pandemic. This easy-to-use booklet is ripe with dynamic and fun content, which offer families a great opportunity to ensure their child’s personal growth and create a positive environment at home. While designing the booklet’s contents, we made sure to enrich it with equal parts education and entertainment in a bid to instill positive behaviours and the religious practices of Ramadan, which will ultimately bring families closer together.

"

"The weekly timetables will instil a sense of responsibility in children towards their homes and parents, and draw their attention to the importance of making the most of their free time to learn and acquire new skills, and expand their knowledge. The booklet poses interesting challenges too – to encourage children to innovate and turn them into opportunities," she added.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of SPEA stressed the importance of such initiatives in promoting a culture of community service, and reasserted SPEA’s proactive approach to forging strategic partnerships with relevant entities and institutions to achieve their shared community-minded goals.

Al Hashimi also said that the process of learning goes beyond academics to build knowledge, life skills and intellect that promote responsible behaviour, in accordance with the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The link to download the booklet is available at @childsafetyuae, CSD’s social handle for Twitter and Instagram.

