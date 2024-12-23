Open Menu

Cuba Hit By Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 01:15 PM

Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Cuba on Monday.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that the quake was at a depth of 25 km.

