Cuba Hit By Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 01:15 PM
HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Cuba on Monday.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that the quake was at a depth of 25 km.
