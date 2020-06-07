UrduPoint.com
Cuba Praises UAE For Medical Aid, Support In Fighting COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Cuba praises UAE for medical aid, support in fighting COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) The Cuban Government held an official ceremony in the country's capital, Havana, to coincide with the arrival of UAE medical aid.

The UAE recently dispatched an aid plane carrying eight metric tonnes of medical supplies to support Cuba in curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on the occasion, UAE Ambassador to Cuba Bader Abdulla Saeed Almatroshi said, "The coronavirus pandemic has emphasised the importance of international cooperation. UAE aid comes within the framework of cooperation between our two countries in overcoming the COVID-19 crisis. It also demonstrates the UAE leadership's solidarity with Cuba via its support of frontline workers working tirelessly to combat the virus."

For his part, Dr. Nestor Marrimon Torres, Director of International Relations and Collaboration at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, expressed the Ministry's gratitude to the UAE Government for its medical support to combat COVID-19.

He noted that all the medical supplies provided will be utilised to enhance public health institutions' efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Manuel Romero Placeres, Director of the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute in Havana, commented, "On behalf of our national health system and the people of Cuba, we offer the UAE all thanks and appreciation for the assistance that will enable us to control this infectious disease."

The ceremony was attended by a number of Cuban health officials, specialists, and members of the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute.

