Cultural Councils launch national survey on creative community

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI,14th April 2020 (WAM) - The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, MCKD, the Arts Council and the Cultural and Creative Industries Council today announced the launch of a comprehensive national survey to further understand the issues faced by the creative community in the current environment.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, said: "We have launched this survey as a result of the Councils’ meeting last week, where a strategy was laid out to first get a better understanding of the challenges facing the talent in the creative sector at this time. The next step will be to develop appropriate initiatives and incentives to ensure that creative community is aptly supported to thrive."

Al Kaabi calls all creatives and artists, both individuals and institutions, to participate in the survey and share their thoughts, which will allow the council to design a strategy and create solutions where needed.

"We believe that the current hold opportunities to enhance the competitiveness of our creative economy. Our role is to work together to overcome this period of uncertainty through unity and solidarity. Every creative person plays an influential part in our artistic movement, and we want everyone to remain involved, enrich the sector with their work and build a sustainable future together.

It is integral for us that the voices of all artists and creatives are heard. We will only get through this if we work together and with the cooperation of all cultural and creative institutions in the country," she added.

The survey requests the opinions of creatives, artists and intellectuals, those working individually and with institutions, on issues facing them at this time and the measure they would like to see to help them navigate the crisis and minimise its impact wherever possible.

It is being conducted in partnership with council members: Ministry of education, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, National Media Council, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Department of Culture - Sharjah, Department of Tourism Development - Ajman, the Department of Tourism and Antiquities - Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah Culture & Media Authority, Department of Antiquities and Museums - Ras Al Khaimah, Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, UAE unlimited, Al Serkal Avenue, and Dubai Design District.