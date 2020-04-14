UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cultural Councils Launch National Survey On Creative Community

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:15 PM

Cultural Councils launch national survey on creative community

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI,14th April 2020 (WAM) - The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, MCKD, the Arts Council and the Cultural and Creative Industries Council today announced the launch of a comprehensive national survey to further understand the issues faced by the creative community in the current environment.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, said: "We have launched this survey as a result of the Councils’ meeting last week, where a strategy was laid out to first get a better understanding of the challenges facing the talent in the creative sector at this time. The next step will be to develop appropriate initiatives and incentives to ensure that creative community is aptly supported to thrive."

Al Kaabi calls all creatives and artists, both individuals and institutions, to participate in the survey and share their thoughts, which will allow the council to design a strategy and create solutions where needed.

"We believe that the current hold opportunities to enhance the competitiveness of our creative economy. Our role is to work together to overcome this period of uncertainty through unity and solidarity. Every creative person plays an influential part in our artistic movement, and we want everyone to remain involved, enrich the sector with their work and build a sustainable future together.

It is integral for us that the voices of all artists and creatives are heard. We will only get through this if we work together and with the cooperation of all cultural and creative institutions in the country," she added.

The survey requests the opinions of creatives, artists and intellectuals, those working individually and with institutions, on issues facing them at this time and the measure they would like to see to help them navigate the crisis and minimise its impact wherever possible.

It is being conducted in partnership with council members: Ministry of education, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, National Media Council, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Department of Culture - Sharjah, Department of Tourism Development - Ajman, the Department of Tourism and Antiquities - Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah Culture & Media Authority, Department of Antiquities and Museums - Ras Al Khaimah, Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, UAE unlimited, Al Serkal Avenue, and Dubai Design District.

Related Topics

Education UAE Dubai Ajman Abu Dhabi Sharjah Salama April 2020 Media All Share Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Zalmay Khalilzad and Austin Scott Miller visited I ..

19 minutes ago

Former Kashana Lahore Superintendent appeals for j ..

25 minutes ago

Aleem Khan again becomes part of Punjab cabinet

55 minutes ago

10 dead in DR Congo river accident

2 minutes ago

UK coronavirus death toll rises 778 to 12,107

2 minutes ago

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.