Cultural Foundation Organises Exhibition Of Contemporary Malaysian Art On April 10
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is set to present the exhibition, To Know Malaysia is to love Malaysia: Major Highlights from The AFK Collection.
Running from 10th April to 10th September, the exhibition will showcase some of the most significant artworks by pioneering first-generation Malaysian contemporary artists, marking a pivotal moment in the UAE’s cultural Calendar and further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading centre for global artistic dialogue.
The AFK Collection is recognised as the most comprehensive collection of first-generation Malaysian contemporary art created during the Golden Era of Malaysian contemporary art.
The works will be displayed individually, demonstrating the intellectual and stylistic development of the artists, as well as their valuable contributions to the Malaysian art education ecosystem and publishing. In addition, links will be made between artists, narrating a visual story on how their individual practices culminated a dynamic new art movement.
Organised around five themes, the exhibition will address critical aspects of Malaysia's journey, including topics such as the origins of Malaysian contemporary art movement, reflections on historical realities and socio-political events from the past and present times, cultural transformations and environmental shifts, and early expressionism and surrealism. It will highlight the contributions of first-generation contemporary artists whose works challenge prevailing narratives, illuminate hidden histories, and foster a connection between the past and present.
By contextualising these artworks within broader social and political frameworks, To Know Malaysia is to Love Malaysia: Highlights from The AFK Collection aims to create a multidimensional understanding of contemporary Malaysian society.
The artists whose works will be displayed include Ahmad Shukri Mohammed, Ahmad Fuad Osman, Ali Nurazmal, Anniketyni Madian, Fauzan Omar, Hamir Soib, Masnoor Ramli, Susyilawati Sulaiman, Yusof Ghani, and Zulkifli Yusoff.
Recent Stories
WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..
Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..
School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition
Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota
PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points
Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states
Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India
Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025
Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition
More Stories From Middle East
-
Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April 106 minutes ago
-
Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker36 minutes ago
-
Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states1 hour ago
-
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites to orbit2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition12 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 202412 hours ago
-
BKFC arrives in Dubai12 hours ago
-
OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook, adjust production up ..12 hours ago
-
European automakers call for swift resolution of EU-US trade dispute to protect jobs, automotive inv ..12 hours ago
-
2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA13 hours ago
-
UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeated military escalations in Syria13 hours ago
-
GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrikes on several locations in Syria13 hours ago