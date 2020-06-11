UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cultural Foundation To Livestream Free Performances On YouTube

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:00 PM

Cultural Foundation to livestream free performances on YouTube

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) The Cultural Foundation has announced that its upcoming season of performances will take place online, livestreamed on its YouTube channel, with the line-up over the summer including an eclectic mix of musical performances as well as stand-up comedy.

"This move follows the success of several recent virtual offerings, including two exclusive Eid Al Fitr performances by Arab superstar Kadim Al Sahir on 24 May and Emirati popstar Hussain Al Jassmi on 25th May, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi's online initiative CulturAll," DCT Abu Dhabi said in a statement.

"Despite the fact that we are currently unable to open our doors to the public, the Cultural Foundation continues to bring fresh and innovative programming to our audiences wherever they are in the UAE and beyond," commented Reem Fadda, Director of the Cultural Foundation.

"Viewers will be able to enjoy our upcoming summer season of performances free of charge, and from the comfort of their own homes.

"While we hope that we are able to reopen before too long, at the moment, livestreaming through our YouTube channel is an effective way of carrying on with our mission of promoting both established and up-and-coming, experimental artists and entertaining audiences across the emirate."

The line-up includes Majaz, a four-piece progressive fusion-folk band from Bahrain, on 19th June at 20:00; award-winning stand-up comedian Wonho Chung on 3rd July at 20:00; Palestinian hip hop group DAM, on 17th July at 20:00; and the winner of the second season of Arab Idol, Mohammed Assaf, on 21st August at 20:00.

