Cultural Foundation’s all-new theatre to open 4th September

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI,1st September 2019 (WAM) – The brand-new theatre within Al Hosn’s recently renovated Cultural Foundation will officially open on 4th September with a dynamic and immersive programme of dance, music, theatre and more.

With the 900-seat indoor theatre joining the Cultural Foundation’s outdoor amphitheatre, these performing arts spaces aim to engage Abu Dhabi’s diverse community segments through unique multicultural events.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said: "We are delighted to unveil this spectacular programme of both world-class and homegrown performances at Abu Dhabi’s original and much-cherished cultural centre. The new theatre further strengthens the vision that the Cultural Foundation has had since its launch in the 1980s, which places great importance on cultural exchange and open dialogue, whilst celebrating creativity and artistic expression in all its forms."

Reem Fadda, Director of the Cultural Foundation, said: "We are extremely proud to introduce the new theatre as a hub of entertainment, education, and most importantly, enjoyment. With these new spaces dedicated to the performing arts, we aim to further Abu Dhabi’s offering as a place of cultural excellence as we welcome renowned local, regional, and global talents to perform.

The theatre will continue the Cultural Foundation’s legacy as a place of meeting, entertainment, and exchange. Throughout September, audiences are invited to enjoy a mix of contemporary and classical Arabic music, dance, and theatre emblematic of the Cultural Foundation’s vision of melding the contemporary with the traditional.

On 4th September, the 2350 BC Orchestra with Naseer Shamma will perform From Assyria to Seville. Led by world-renowned composer and oud player Shamma, the 2350 BC Orchestra will take listeners on a cultural tour of past and present. Presenting new instruments in the oud family, the performance will highlight other global instruments including the mandolin, the guitar, and the buzuq, in a unique evening that transcends music, culture and time.

The theatre is housed within Al Hosn’s Cultural Foundation alongside the Abu Dhabi Children’s library and visual art spaces. A place of learning and creativity, the Cultural Foundation celebrates contemporary culture, supporting the next generation of creators and enriching the lives of the Abu Dhabi community through a year-round schedule of workshops, events, performances and tours.