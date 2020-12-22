Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, creativity: Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council (SMC), has underscored that the development of the iconic Khorfakkan Amphitheatre aligns with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support and promote the emirateâ€™s cultural and artistic landscape as part of Sharjahâ€™s inclusive development strategy.

The statement came during his visit Monday to the newly opened amphitheatre in the cityâ€™s eastern region enclave.

Built on a total area of 190,000 sq.ft., this stunning Roman-style attraction is Sharjahâ€™s latest cultural and architectural landmark. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), and several members from local media houses outlets also attended the tour to explore the venue and learn about its state-of-the-art facilities.

Strategically located on an elevated hillock, at the foot of the Al Sayed mountain, the amphitheatre offers sweeping views of the Khorfakkan Corniche. This open-air semi-circular space boasts an imposing stone faÃ§ade made up of 235 arches and 295 columns, and can host 3,600 people at a time.

As the group continued their tour of the vast amphitheatre site, the SMC Chairman briefed media representatives on its unique characteristics including the world-class technologies that power the venueâ€™s audio-visual and lighting systems to offer guests remarkable cultural experiences including live concerts.

He also mentioned that the amphitheatre features state-of the-art cooling systems, which will allow it to host visitors and big events throughout the year.

Sheikh Sultan said: "Historically, cultural hubs have played a key role in fuelling knowledge and creativity. Amphitheaters, in particular, have been serving as the gathering place for such pursuits, for centuries. The Khorfakkan Amphitheatre is a spectacular new addition to the cityâ€™s cultural and touristic landscape."

"A popular destination in Sharjah, picturesque Khorfakkan has served as a hub for people to explore art and culture, and connect with our natural landscape. This amphitheatre adds an accent to these experiences â€“ opening a new window to the world to come and enjoy Emirati, Arab and international offerings right here in the UAEâ€™s authentic locales."

"The amphitheatre is a new milestone in Sharjahâ€™s development journey, and will serve as a prominent tourist destination, stimulating new economic growth, and usher lucrative business and employment opportunities in retail, hospitality and heritage sectors," Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed concluded, emphasising the key economic role the amphitheatre is expected to play.

In the second leg of their tour, the Sharjah officials and media delegates continued their tour into the Waterfall Cave, a unique attraction adjacent to the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, boasting an intriguing cave-like design and situated inside a natural mountain cave, offering vantage views of the picturesque coastal city and its beaches.