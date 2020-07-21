Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee distributes dates to front-line heroes in Al Dhafra hospitals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) The Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi distributed one tonne of the finest dates to frontline workers in Al Dhafra hospitals that are part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, under the framework of the 16th edition of Liwa Dates Festival 2020 taking place from 17th to 23rd July, 2020, in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region.

The initiative is in response to the online #ThankYouHeroes# campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as a tribute to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, stated that the UAE’s citizens and residents are proud of their frontline workers, who have made significant sacrifices for the health and safety of the community. He also thanked the front-liners by providing them with dates from Al Dhafra farms, which will be delivered to their workplaces, in coordination with Al Dhafra hospitals.

Saeed Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Director of Zayed City Hospital, thanked the festival for the initiative.