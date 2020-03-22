Cultural publications in various languages launched by Zayed House for Islamic Culture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) The Zayed House for Islamic Culture, ZHIC, recently concluded launching seven new cultural publications in various languages, aimed at establishing Islamic and humanitarian values to realise coexistence and harmony in society, which are conducive to Abu Dhabi's internationally pioneering status with regard to wellbeing.

The new publications included a book entitled "Tolerance Tales" in three languages, Arabic, English and Russian. The book is a collection of selected stories on tolerance for children and youth, presenting tolerance as an original value in Islam.

Another book, entitled "Faith and Happiness", was published in English to show the close relationship between faith and happiness. The book, "Global Muslim", published in English, shows the comprehensiveness of islam and its timeless validity by virtue of its balanced catering to all human needs, be they spiritual or mundane, under Islam and its culture. The book depicts the advantages of the modern era concepts backing coexistence and diversity.

The book about the life of the Prophet delves into the missionary and instructive role of the former prophets and messengers, along with the purpose behind their mission.

The concluding publication in English was entitled "Etiquettes", focusing on morals, manners and virtuous attributes through a number of Qur’anic verses and hadiths on bestowment, related etiquette, cleanliness, hygiene and moral conduct in daily social life.

Dr. Khalifa al Mottawa, Head of the ZHIC library, publications and translation section, said that the launching of these publications came as part of the ZHIC's strategic plan emanating from Abu Dhabi's social sector plan, to provide excellent services to highlight religious awareness and create cohesive family bonds, which are pivotal for a tolerant community of diverse segments.

Dr. al Mottawa noted that the ZHIC adds new publications in a number of translations on an annual basis, highlighting its mission to become a leading entity to introduce Islamic culture in major world languages.