CulturAll Conversations Continue, Future Of UAE Art Community Explored

Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:30 PM

CulturAll Conversations continue, future of UAE art community explored

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi continues its new series of virtual panel discussions, CulturAll Conversations, with a session featuring some of the inspiring voices from the UAE art community.

Chaired by DCT Abu Dhabi Chairman Mohamed Al Mubarak, the session will be livestreamed via the Abu Dhabi Culture YouTube Channel at 21:00 UAE time on Tuesday 9th June.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "This upcoming session of CulturAll Conversations will explore the thoughts, the inspirations and the challenges facing several of our country’s most prominent and pioneering artists."

"The cultural ecosystem of the UAE has progressed exponentially in recent years," he continued. "In what is sure to be a fascinating and illuminating discussion, we will not only gain insights into the artistic practices and inspirations behind some of our most influential creative minds, but discover how those who have helped build the local art scene think we might best move forward to tackle the challenges facing the sector and ensure continued artistic growth in the UAE and beyond.

"

Titled ‘The Art Community: The Way Forward’, this panel turns the lens towards the artistic community of the UAE. The conversation will convene a panel of UAE-based artists - Afra Al Dhaheri, Nujoom Al Ghanem, Farah Al Qasimi, Shaikha Al Mazrou, Mohammed Kazem, Tarek Al-Ghoussein, Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh and Hesam Rahmanian - who have had an integral role in shaping the local artistic scene.

Each has contributed through their multidisciplinary art practices and as key stakeholders, teachers, and intellectuals to the cultural and artistic institutions in the UAE and beyond.

The panel will offer participants a moment to reflect on their artistic practices, while tackling broader themes pertaining to their creative environments and issues in the global art industry.

Panel participants will procure thought-provoking commentary on the future of the creative sector, while exploring the role of the artist today and the changing role of institutions and museums worldwide, among other topics of interest.

