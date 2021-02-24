Culture Summit Abu Dhabi announces new theme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that the next edition of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, a global forum which explores creative cultural solutions to the most pressing issues affecting the world today, will take place virtually from 8th to 10th March, and explore the theme of ‘The Cultural Economy and the Economy of Culture’.

The fourth edition of the forum will bring together cultural leaders, practitioners and experts from the fields of art, heritage, museums, media and technology to generate new strategies and thinking, and identify ways in which culture can transform societies and communities worldwide.

"The global challenges of the past year have truly demonstrated the vital power of culture to improve our personal and collective wellbeing. Yet, cultural institutions worldwide continue to struggle to achieve funding structures to continue operating. It is now more important than ever to shed light on the critical role that the culture sector plays as an essential driver of sustainable economic and social development," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.

"We are proud to collaborate with top global cultural partners to convene renowned professionals from a variety of fields, ensuring the level and breadth of expertise needed for fruitful discussions and effective, goal-oriented outcomes.

This year’s theme strongly reflects the focus on culture and creative industries as a major driver of growth, he noted.

In turn, Saood Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said the Culture Summit’s annual convening of world-class experts and professionals from interrelated fields consistently puts forward innovative solutions in response to critical cultural and economic issues.

He added, "Following a year of truly unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to the dialogue and innovations sparked by our esteemed global partners and participants at the event’s virtual fourth edition, as we discuss ways to support the continuity of the cultural sector, both locally and worldwide."

The summit will examine opportunities to renew the cultural and creative industries in a post-COVID environment and explore how the creative economy can be a positive force for societies and economies.

Existing partners include UNESCO, The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, the Economist Events, and Google.

New partners for 2021 include the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the Design Museum London, and the participation of UAE institutions such as Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Institut Français, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, twofour54, and Abu Dhabi Film Commission.