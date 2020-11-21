UrduPoint.com
Current Challenges Provide Opportunities For GCC To Bolster Joint Action, Al Gergawi Tells GCC Committee

Sat 21st November 2020 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2020) The UAE chaired the 21st virtual meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council committee tasked with following the implementation of the joint action resolutions, Iissued by the GCC Supreme Council .

In his opening remarks, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said, "The rapid changes that the world is experiencing in various sectors have imposed challenges to social and economic systems around the world. However, these challenges provide an opportunity for joint action to support the Gulf’s growth and integration."

"Cooperation among the GCC member states will be a catalyst for growth during the coming period.

We have reasons and factors for success, and we hope through our efforts in such meetings to strengthen the frameworks for action and constructive cooperation, as the GCC integration in various fields and sectors gives us a great advantage that we must benefit from in the various action paths to diversify and increase cooperation opportunities," he added.

A report on the progress of implementation of joint action resolutions by member states was discussed along with other reports on achievements made in regards to the GCC Common Market and a statistical study to measure implementation of resolutions on reality.

