Curtis Brown creative’s writing courses to be held in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) The Emirates Literature Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, has teamed up with the creative writing school of major UK literary agency Curtis Brown to bring bestselling author Laura Barnett (The Versions of Us, Greatest Hits) to Dubai to teach two courses for new and experienced writers.

This is the first time that Curtis Brown Creative courses have been held in Dubai.

"This is an unmissable opportunity for those who want to write but don’t know where to start, or established writers who want to sharpen their writing skills and learn from a bestselling author," said Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation.

The first three-day course for beginners will start from 11th-13th October, and advanced writing course from 17th-19th October.

For the advance course, applicants are required to submit the opening of their novel-in-progress or short story (up to 3,000 words) and a one-page synopsis by 25th August, 2019. Fifteen students will be accepted based on the material submitted.