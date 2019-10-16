UrduPoint.com
Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Receives Prime Minister Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:00 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, received Tuesday the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

During the audience, they discussed close relations between the two fraternal countries, aspects of bilateral co-operation, as well as the latest developments at the regional and international arenas and efforts exerted towards them, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

