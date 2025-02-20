Custodian of Two Holy Mosques approves Saudi Riyal Symbol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) RIYADH, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, approved today the Saudi riyal symbol; a historic move that will reinforce the Saudi currency’s identity.

The Saudi riyal symbol, developed to the highest technical standards, embodies the Kingdom's rich cultural heritage, carrying the name of the national Currency "Riyal" in a design derived from Arabic calligraphy, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The symbol will streamline the representation of the Saudi riyal in local, regional, and international contexts, making it suitable for use in referring to the Saudi riyal in all financial and commercial transactions.