Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Receives Abdullah Bin Zayed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques receives Abdullah bin Zayed

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, today received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the close relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to King Salman, along with their wishes for greater progress, prosperity, and stability to Saudi Arabia.

He also highlighted the historic relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

King Salman conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed while wishing them further health and happiness.

The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, Minister of Interior, and Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al Aiban, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers.

It was also attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

