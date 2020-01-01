Custodian of Two Holy Mosques receives Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Necklace from ARCO

Riyadh, January (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, has received "Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Necklace, First Class", presented by the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organisation, ARCO, in appreciation of his humanitarian diplomatic efforts at regional and international levels, to reduce human suffering and an acknowledgment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pioneering role and topping the list of donor countries.

This came during the King's reception today of the Secretary General of ARCO Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri accompanied by a number of the organisation's members, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his thanks to all, appreciating the Organisation's roles in humanitarian works, wishing it success in all humanitarian efforts.

During the reception, ARCO's Secretary General delivered a speech expressing sincere thanks and appreciation for the humanitarian, relief and development assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to those affected by disasters and crises and for the King's diplomatic efforts at regional and international levels to reduce human sufferings.