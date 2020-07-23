Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful surgery: Saudi Royal Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia underwent today a successful laparoscopic surgery to eradicate the gallbladder at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.

In a statement, the Saudi Royal Court said that the King will spend some time at the hospital according to the treatment plan recommended by the medical team, reported Saudi Press Agency, SPA.