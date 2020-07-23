- Home
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful surgery: Saudi Royal Court
Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Underwent Successful Surgery: Saudi Royal Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:00 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia underwent today a successful laparoscopic surgery to eradicate the gallbladder at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.
In a statement, the Saudi Royal Court said that the King will spend some time at the hospital according to the treatment plan recommended by the medical team, reported Saudi Press Agency, SPA.