UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Underwent Successful Surgery: Saudi Royal Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:00 PM

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful surgery: Saudi Royal Court

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia underwent today a successful laparoscopic surgery to eradicate the gallbladder at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.

In a statement, the Saudi Royal Court said that the King will spend some time at the hospital according to the treatment plan recommended by the medical team, reported Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Related Topics

Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Court

Recent Stories

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

20 minutes ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

35 minutes ago

Soomro asks Banks to provide procedural support fo ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 23 July ..

45 minutes ago

Govt well aware about issues of private schools of ..

45 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University asks candidates to de ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.