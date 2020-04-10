Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, US President, Russian President review exerted efforts in light of OPEC+ Meeting

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2020) A joint phone call has been made among the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, President Donald Trump of the United States of America and President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, they reviewed exerted efforts in the light of the OPEC+ meeting and the importance of joint cooperation among the producing countries to maintain stability of the energy markets in order to support the growth of the global economy.