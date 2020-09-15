Customs Commissioner: Peace, stability & prosperity is a key strategic choice and a firm position in UAE’s policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) Washington, 14th September 2020 (WAM) – Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, FCA, has affirmed that the quest for peace, stability and prosperity is a strategic choice and a firm position in the UAE’s policy since its establishment on 2nd December 1971.

"The UAE leadership adopts a futuristic vision that is optimistic and races the time to make the UAE among advanced countries globally and an effective partner in making peace, stability and flourishment for the peoples of the region and the world," he said.

He added that the role of the UAE in its tireless efforts to put an end to conflicts is clear and firm. He continued by saying the UAE has translated that role into true achievements with brotherly and friendly nations in the region, within the framework of its values to enhance dialogue and to adopt peace initiatives.

He also emphasised that the historic peace accord with Israel is the best testimony to this role.

"Our conviction is that peace will create an opportunity for the peoples of the region to build a better future away from hate speech, violence, extremism and terrorism, which brought nothing but evil and damage to the region."

He concluded, "We look forward to building vital economic ties that contribute to developing all major sectors, especially those related to customs transactions and standardized procedures between the two countries.