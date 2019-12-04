Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out World Logistics Passport

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) A Memorandum of Understanding was recently signed between Customs World, a subsidiary of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and the Indonesian Logistics and Forwarders Association, to share information that benefits both parties in order to boost the bilateral exchange of goods between the two countries through the use of the World Logistics Passport, WLP, programme.

This took place during a recent visit by Nadya Abdulla Kamali, CEO of Customs World, to the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

This programme is one of the initiatives of the Dubai Silk Road strategy. It is a trading catalyzer that brings together private and public entities under an exclusive programme through multiple hubs and transportation methods. It will help WLP members reduce cost, improve operational efficiencies and open opportunities to new markets.

"We are happy to have signed the mutual trade agreement with the Indonesian Logistics and Forwarders Association and to have launched the WLP, which will enhance trade activities between Dubai and other countries. We are developing the initiative, so more features and advantages will be added to the initiative based on market needs and aspirations," Kamali said.

In Jakarta, Kamali also met with key stakeholders of both the public and private sectors to promote Dubai and the products and services of Customs World, and to discuss matters on how Customs World can assist in enhancing the facilitation of trade in the region through the use of the Dubai Silk Road Project and RIISE, the disruptive new customs platform.

The Dubai Silk Road is the first article in the Fifty-Year Charter, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to cement Dubai as a strategic hub of global trade.

The CEO of Customs World met with the Director-General of the Indonesian Customs Authority, Heru Pambudi. During the meeting, Kamali introduced the Dubai Silk Road initiative and then delivered a presentation on RIISE.

"RIISE is built with a vision to be the number one partner of choice for governments to protect their borders and facilitate trade following the standards and requirements of the World Trade Organisation, SAFE and Kyoto. It is a disruptive option to a stale market currently monopolised by companies with a 1990s mentality dumping legacy technology and rebranding old processes," Kamali said.

Other meetings were also held with the customs and port authorities, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Trade and Ministry of Economy to present the Dubai Silk Road and the WLP.