Cyber Defence Challenge Launched In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:15 PM

To boost Abu Dhabi’s cyber security capabilities, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, held the Cyber Defence Challenge in partnership with cybersecurity solutions company, Trend Micro

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) To boost Abu Dhabi’s cyber security capabilities, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, held the Cyber Defence Challenge in partnership with cybersecurity solutions company, Trend Micro. The Challenge aims to strengthen the protection of servers and hybrid cloud data centres of Abu Dhabi's organisations.

The initiative comes in line with the ADDA’s key strategy to collaborate with the private sector and further enhance the cybersecurity infrastructure, which is one of the main pillars of Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation agenda.

The Cyber Defence Challenge seeks to support the technical infrastructure and cyber ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. The one-day hands-on workshop led to IT professionals experiencing simulated cyber-attacks and adopting a "think like a hacker" approach to improve their capabilities on how to protect IT assets. Teams worked together to devise strategies aimed at blocking the attacks and competed to win the challenge.

Mohamed Geyath, Executive Director, Information Security Operation Sector, ADDA, said, "In line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a secure, globally competitive and sustainable knowledge-based economy, the ADDA continues to engage in initiatives that increase the IT protection of the emirate and the country’s digital infrastructure, systems and data.

The Cyber Defence Challenge is one of the strategies that the ADDA supports and promotes to help strengthen our security capabilities following innovative solutions and training, thereby enhancing the skills of our human capital."

The workshop saw major participation from the public sector, including chief information security officers, IT and security operations staff, security architects, infrastructure engineers, and DevOps.

Fabio Picoli, GCC Managing Director at Trend Micro, said, "As the UAE’s digital footprint continues to expand, many organisations face an increased risk of cyber-attacks. Our partnership with the ADDA on the Cyber Defence Challenge has been a success and has contributed to our efforts to increase awareness among specialists about the techniques and tools of hackers, and which technology solutions organisations can put in place to protect their environments."

"By exchanging the best practices with global technology companies such as Trend Micro, the UAE is ideally positioned to have the most advanced security systems and processes to enable the digital economy," Picoli added.

