Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Families'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) The UAE Cyber Security Council, in collaboration with MAJALIS Abu Dhabi under the Citizens and Community Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, organised an awareness session titled "Cyber Addiction in Families."

The session was held at Al Sarouj and Al Foa'a Majalis in Al Ain, drawing a significant number of citizens and experts in cybersecurity and education.

This initiative is part of a broader community awareness campaign launched by the council in cooperation with Majalis Abu Dhabi, aligning with the leadership's declaration of 2025 as the Year of the Community. The campaign aims to enhance public understanding of national issues and raise awareness about the risks associated with rapid technological advancements.

During the session, Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security of the UAE Government, highlighted the psychological and physical risks of excessive gaming addiction. He pointed out that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified gaming addiction as a recognised disorder that affects children's and adolescents' mental health.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti outlined several dangers associated with excessive gaming, including psychological risks, health risks and harmful content that encourage self-harm or suicide, necessitating strict parental supervision.

He also discussed the security aspects of cyber addiction, warning that terrorist groups exploit online games as a tool to recruit children, lure them into harmful conversations, implant extremist ideologies, and psychologically manipulate them, exposing them to serious threats.

He emphasised the critical role of families in protecting children from cyber addiction through key strategies, including instilling religious and cultural values to promote safe internet usage, establishing clear household rules on gaming hours and encouraging alternative activities, monitoring games and digital content to ensure age-appropriate exposure, and strengthening family communication and encouraging children to openly discuss their digital experiences.

The session witnessed active participation from attendees, who raised questions on the impact of cyber addiction and cybersecurity threats in the evolving digital landscape.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti addressed these concerns, underscoring the importance of community collaboration in safeguarding future generations from cyber risks.