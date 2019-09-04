UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyberattacks Down 27.4 Pc In Eight Months

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:15 PM

Cyberattacks down 27.4 pc in eight months

The Telecommunications Regulations Authority (TRA) has announced that cyberattacks on UAE government, semi-government and private sector entities declined 27.4 pc to 230 during the first eight months of the year from 317 in the corresponding period of 2018.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) The Telecommunications Regulations Authority (TRA) has announced that cyberattacks on UAE government, semi-government and private sector entities declined 27.4 pc to 230 during the first eight months of the year from 317 in the corresponding period of 2018.

A total of 40 malicious actions were foiled in August against 51 in the same month last year by the TRA's Computer Emergency Response Team, according to the TRA's figures.

Sixteen of these offensives were categorised as critically harmful, while 23 were of medium damage and one of low detriment.

The most detrimental threats were posed by a ransomware-type virus in addition to a prior notice of a setup error type.

Up to 54 security bugs and penetration attempts were foiled since the beginning of the year until August.

Cyberattacks seek to deface and block government websites, including denial of service, hacking, deception, fraud, and identity and document theft.

TRA has been launching awareness campaigns, including lectures, seminars and workshops to promote cyber safety and best practices in this field, calling upon all departments to have backup data bases independent of the internet.

Related Topics

Internet UAE Same August 2018 All From Government Best Hacking

Recent Stories

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

8 minutes ago

China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) to pla ..

3 minutes ago

Agriculture Linkage Program Board approves 27 rese ..

3 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 2 ..

3 minutes ago

OIC admits Pakistan's stance on Kashmir after Indi ..

3 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 400, traded at Rs 89,000 per t ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.