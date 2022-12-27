Cybersecurity in the spotlight at Intersec 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2022) The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC), which works to ensure the emirate becomes a leader in cybersecurity and the protection of information from external cyber threats, has become the official government partner of Intersec 2023, the world's leading trade fair for safety, security and fire protection that will run over 47,000sqm at Dubai World Trade Centre from 17th-19th January, 2023.

Intersec’s Cyber Security sector will host cyber solutions experts, from national leaders to public and private sector professionals, cyber connoisseurs to advisors, cyber economists to corporate buyers. Among the high-profile exhibitors will be NX Digital Technology, a leading middle East Artificial Intelligence & Cybersecurity service provider, the UDA’s FM Approvals, and Israel’s Cellebrite GmbH.

“We are delighted to once again host the Cyber Conference at Intersec 2023,” said Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE, and Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council. “The UAE Cybersecurity Council will encourage local and international government attendance, promote and highlight local initiatives, and contribute to the three-day dedicated conference programme. Cybersecurity and protection of digital assets is top of the agenda globally and our partnership with Intersec reinforces the importance of keeping the UAE safe and secure from cybercrime.”

“Intersec brings the entire security supply chain to Dubai,” said Alex Nicholl, Show Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt. “Cybersecurity is an integral part of that, and its importance continues to grow. The biggest Names in cybersecurity in the Middle East and from further afield will gather at Intersec 2023, creating an unmissable three days for global CTO’s, CISO’s, Heads of Cybersecurity and System Integrators, among others. It is an honour to have DESC and the UAE Cybersecurity Council as Government partners, emphasising the importance of this burgeoning sector.”

DESC will be holding one-of-a-kind cybersecurity awareness session will under the initiative Cybernode, developed in partnership between DESC and Thales.

Cybernode was launched under DCIPark, which aims to up-skill the cyber workforce in the UAE and beyond, towards achieving a safer cyberspace. DCIPark provides world-class cybersecurity training, crash courses and advanced scenarios.

“Considering today’s advancing technology, cybersecurity is an absolute necessity for businesses, especially with remote working culture and digital transformation,” said Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi, DESC’s Head of Research & Innovation. “A recent global study shows that cyber fundamentals fails to exist in certain organisations and processes, which can cause major security and financial challenges. Attendees at Intersec 2023 will be able to learn how to prevent this through essential cybersecurity measures, including the Five Pillars of Cybersecurity Hygiene, at these exclusive Cybernode sessions.”

DESC will also press the case on advancing the digital economy when Dr. Al Blooshi delivers a second day keynote address entitled Pioneering Digital Economy: Integrated & Innovative Smart Secured Services Ecosystem at Intersec’s invite-only Security Leaders’ Summit, one of four conference tracks running under the theme ‘Integrated Tech For Global Security: Protection, Disruption, Sustainability.’

These two Government Partners will also be leading Intersec’s three-day Cyber Security Conference, which will deep-dive into cyber security policing, national security, cyber resilience, blockchain, and smart cities.

Crucial panel discussions include ‘Security Battle in a Converging IT/OT World: Improving Critical Infrastructure Resilience’, ‘Enabling Innovation’, and ‘Zero-Trust’ and will feature insights from global, regional, and local industry leaders and experts. The conference will also address new age talent with Talal Alasmi, Director of Information Security – Department of Electronic Information Security at Oman’s Ministry of education, presenting on the theme ‘Creating Cyber Minds.’

Intersec 2023’s knowledge programme will also feature seminars devoted to safety and health, as well as a dedicated conference for the fire and rescue sector.