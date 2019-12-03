Cyclists invited to join second annual Ride for Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, has invited the UAE community to join the second annual Ride for Zayed community cycling event, which will be held at Al Hudayriat Island on Friday, 13th December, 2019, between 8:00 and 12:30.

Cyclists will have to complete 101 kilometres or any distance they choose.

According to the organisers, the event is open to all the members of the UAE community, and there are a limited number of complimentary bicycles and helmets available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants have been encouraged to bring along a refillable water bottle and their cycles, if possible.

The event is part of NYUAD’s commitment to a healthy and active lifestyle. The first Ride for Zayed event was held in 2018, with cyclists riding 100km to celebrate the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

NYUAD now organises the event annually, commemorating the legacy of the founding father of the UAE.