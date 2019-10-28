UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyclone Cat. 4 Will Gradually Decrease In Next 48 Hours: NCM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:45 PM

Cyclone cat. 4 will gradually decrease in next 48 hours: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) Cyclone Kyarr - a category 4 type cyclone - will gradually decrease to a cat. 3 and cat. 2 type cyclones, with estimated wind speeds between 170 and 200 km/hr over the next 48 hours, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM.

Currently, the cyclone has estimated wind speeds of 230 to 240 km/hr accompanied by convective rainy clouds, the Centre said in a statement.

Rough seas over the UAE's eastern coast are expected ‪from Tuesday to Thursday‬, and a water surge is also expected over some eastern coastlines during the period of high tide, the NCM concluded.

[Image Credit: Global Weather Climate Center]

Related Topics

Weather Water

Recent Stories

RPO Rawalpindi reviews security arrangements of pr ..

3 minutes ago

UK Citizen Arrested in Kazakhstan on Suspicion of ..

3 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of count ..

3 minutes ago

First Lady Samina Alvi stresses breast cancer awar ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese Men's Health Day focuses on prostate disea ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif seeks exemption from hearing on Tuesd ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.