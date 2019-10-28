Cyclone Cat. 4 Will Gradually Decrease In Next 48 Hours: NCM
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) Cyclone Kyarr - a category 4 type cyclone - will gradually decrease to a cat. 3 and cat. 2 type cyclones, with estimated wind speeds between 170 and 200 km/hr over the next 48 hours, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM.
Currently, the cyclone has estimated wind speeds of 230 to 240 km/hr accompanied by convective rainy clouds, the Centre said in a statement.
Rough seas over the UAE's eastern coast are expected from Tuesday to Thursday, and a water surge is also expected over some eastern coastlines during the period of high tide, the NCM concluded.
[Image Credit: Global Weather Climate Center]