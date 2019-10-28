Cyclone cat. 4 will gradually decrease in next 48 hours: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) Cyclone Kyarr - a category 4 type cyclone - will gradually decrease to a cat. 3 and cat. 2 type cyclones, with estimated wind speeds between 170 and 200 km/hr over the next 48 hours, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM.

Currently, the cyclone has estimated wind speeds of 230 to 240 km/hr accompanied by convective rainy clouds, the Centre said in a statement.

Rough seas over the UAE's eastern coast are expected ‪from Tuesday to Thursday‬, and a water surge is also expected over some eastern coastlines during the period of high tide, the NCM concluded.

[Image Credit: Global Weather Climate Center]