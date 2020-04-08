Cyclone Harold hits Fiji

SUVA, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) Cyclone Harold has levelled buildings and caused dangerous flooding across Fiji’s largest island of Viti Levu, after pummelling Vanuatu as a category-five storm on Monday.

According to Fiji Meteorological Service, the tropical cyclone was downgraded to category four before reaching Fijian waters.

Fijian authorities ordered people to stay indoors and closed all roads on the island of Viti Levu, which is home to the country’s capital of Suva and the bulk of the Pacific nation’s population.