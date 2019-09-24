UrduPoint.com
Cyclone Hikaa Will Not Impact UAE: NCM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:30 PM

Cyclone Hikaa will not impact UAE: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The National Centre Metrology, NCM, has said that tropical cyclone Hikaa has moved westward over the Arabian Sea, with rainfall to affect several areas across Oman's coastline.

The cyclone, which is moving with a speed of 21 km/hr and a wind speed of 100-120 km/hr, will gradually weaken as it approaches Oman's coast by ‪Tuesday evening‬, and will have no impact on the UAE, the NCM said in a statement today.

The NCM added that sea levels over the country's eastern coast are expected to rise with the high tide period, and may adversely affect some low coastal land areas especially during early morning Wednesday.

