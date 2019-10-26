Cyclone Kyarr will not impact UAE: NCM

UrduPoint.com
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) Cyclone Kyarr will have no direct impact on the UAE over the coming three days, announced the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, on Saturday.

According to an NCM statement, Cyclone Kyarr - which deepened into category 1 type tropical cyclone on Friday - has estimated wind speeds of 140-150 km/hr, with intense convective rain clouds.

The cyclone is very likely to move west-northwestward towards the centre of the Arabian sea over the next 24 hours, and is expected to intensify to a category 2 type tropical cyclone, the NCM added.

