(@FahadShabbir)

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) A storm off the western coast of India has intensified into a strong cyclone, posing a potential threat to Gujarat state in India and the southern regions of Pakistan, reported Asian news International (ANI).

The cyclone, named Biparjoy, is projected to reach land on Thursday afternoon, likely hitting Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has estimated the cyclone's sustained wind speed to be between 125-135 km (78-84 miles) per hour, with gusts reaching up to 150 km (93 miles) per hour.

Nearly a dozen districts in coastal Gujarat will be affected by heavy rainfall and gusting winds, although some of these are sparsely populated, which would limit the damage.

Fishermen in Gujarat have been advised against going to sea, and those at sea have been called back, with 21,000 boats parked so far, the government said on Monday.

Ten teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 12 of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Gujarat, the government said, with three more NDRF teams on standby and another 15 ready to be airlifted from other states on short notice.

"Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy, along with ships and aircraft, have been kept ready on standby," it said.

In Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority said instructions were being given to take precautionary measures in southern and southeastern parts that may be affected.

"Its (cyclone's) evolving impact will only be certain with further development of the situation," the authority said.

A 1998 cyclone killed at least 4,000 people and caused hundreds of millions of Dollars in damage in Gujarat.