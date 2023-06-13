UrduPoint.com

Cyclone Set To Hit India's West Coast And South Pakistan On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and south Pakistan on Thursday

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) A storm off the western coast of India has intensified into a strong cyclone, posing a potential threat to Gujarat state in India and the southern regions of Pakistan, reported Asian news International (ANI).

The cyclone, named Biparjoy, is projected to reach land on Thursday afternoon, likely hitting Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has estimated the cyclone's sustained wind speed to be between 125-135 km (78-84 miles) per hour, with gusts reaching up to 150 km (93 miles) per hour.

Nearly a dozen districts in coastal Gujarat will be affected by heavy rainfall and gusting winds, although some of these are sparsely populated, which would limit the damage.

Fishermen in Gujarat have been advised against going to sea, and those at sea have been called back, with 21,000 boats parked so far, the government said on Monday.

Ten teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 12 of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Gujarat, the government said, with three more NDRF teams on standby and another 15 ready to be airlifted from other states on short notice.

"Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy, along with ships and aircraft, have been kept ready on standby," it said.

In Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority said instructions were being given to take precautionary measures in southern and southeastern parts that may be affected.

"Its (cyclone's) evolving impact will only be certain with further development of the situation," the authority said.

A 1998 cyclone killed at least 4,000 people and caused hundreds of millions of Dollars in damage in Gujarat.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Storm Army May From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet se ..

Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet semi-annual Emiratisation target ..

3 minutes ago
 Strong vitality of ‘spirit of Three-North’ sec ..

Strong vitality of ‘spirit of Three-North’ secret behind China’s ‘Great ..

3 minutes ago
 e&amp; successfully completes ‘Women in Leadersh ..

E&amp; successfully completes ‘Women in Leadership’ programme in partnership ..

18 minutes ago

Etihad Airways partners with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

18 minutes ago
 Korean President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Se ..

Korean President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Seoul

18 minutes ago
 PCB announces match officials' panel for 2023-24 s ..

PCB announces match officials' panel for 2023-24 season

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.