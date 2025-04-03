CYVN, Mumtalakat complete acquisition of Mclaren Automotive, non-controlling stake in Mclaren Racing

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) CYVN Holdings LLC, an advanced mobility operator and investment vehicle, based in Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company BSC(c) (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today announced the successful completion of CYVN’s acquisition of McLaren Automotive and a non-controlling stake in McLaren Racing.
This follows the strategic agreement that CYVN signed in December 2024 with Mumtalakat which was subject to customary closing conditions and obtaining regulatory approvals.
This milestone marks a significant step in CYVN's strategy to build a leading, globally connected mobility platform and unlock McLaren's full potential in the high-performance automotive sector. The completion of this transaction also aligns with Mumtalakat’s strategy to optimise and enhance its portfolio, while ensuring sustainable long-term financial returns.
