Czech coronavirus cases exceed 5,000

PRAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) The Czech Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the number of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in the country has reached 5,017, Reuters has reported.

About 195 new cases were reported the previous day, a 4.

0 percent daily rise to bring the total to 5,017, a figure that was updated to stand at 5,033 by 8:25 a.m, according to the Ministry.

The number of deaths reached 91 and recoveries 181 as of Wednesday morning, said the Reuters report.