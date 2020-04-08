UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Coronavirus Cases Exceed 5,000

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:45 PM

Czech coronavirus cases exceed 5,000

PRAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) The Czech Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the number of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in the country has reached 5,017, Reuters has reported.

About 195 new cases were reported the previous day, a 4.

0 percent daily rise to bring the total to 5,017, a figure that was updated to stand at 5,033 by 8:25 a.m, according to the Ministry.

The number of deaths reached 91 and recoveries 181 as of Wednesday morning, said the Reuters report.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Disinfected spray operation in progress in Sargod ..

5 minutes ago

Gallery 6 postpones an event titled The 100 exhibi ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Corona Crisis Manage ..

2 minutes ago

Gallery 6 arranges an online Calligraphy classes

2 minutes ago

NAVTTC takes steps to empower women with technical ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Monitors Already Draft Oil Production Cuts Q ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.