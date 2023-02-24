Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2023 (WAM) – During his official visit to the UAE, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque accompanied by Jiří Slavík, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the UAE. The tour started with a visit to the final resting place of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE.

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, guided the Prime Minister and his delegation on a tour of the mosque's halls and external corridors. They were briefed about the mosque's message of tolerance and openness to the world's nations, which is in line with the vision of Sheikh Zayed.

The group also learned about the mosque's history, its collection and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture, which are evident in every corner of the mosque.

At the end of the tour, the Prime Minister was presented with a distinctive publication from the centre titled "Spaces of Light". This publication showcases the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, which is organised annually by the centre to celebrate the mosque's scenic aesthetics and visual culture.