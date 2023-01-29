UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic Elects Petr Pavel As Its President

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 12:00 PM

PRAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2023) The Czech Republic on Saturday elected Petr Pavel as its president.

After a near tie in the first round, Pavel beat Andrej Babis, former Czech Prime Minister, winning 57.8 percent of the votes to 42.2 percent, with over 97 percent of the votes counted.

Pavel is set to take office in March, succeeding the current Czech President, Milos Zeman.

