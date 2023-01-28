UrduPoint.com

Czech Voters Flock To Polls For Second Round Of Presidential Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023

PRAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2023) The polls for the second round to elect the new Czech President, with the current presidency term ending in March, have been seeing a huge turnout of voters.

The first-round run-off between former Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Petr Pavel ended in a near tie, with Pavel ahead at 35.39 percent to 35 percent.

More Stories From Middle East

