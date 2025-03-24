Open Menu

DAE Announces Completion Of Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX Mandate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 12:45 PM

DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX mandate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd announced that it had delivered from its orderbook the sixth and final Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft to Aeromexico under its current mandate. The mandate comprised of three 737-8 and three 737-9 aircraft.

Aeromexico has been a customer of DAE for over a decade, during which period DAE has delivered 20 Boeing 737 Family aircraft to Aeromexico.

