DAE Bolsters Liquidity Strength With New Millions Of Financing Actions

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

DAE bolsters liquidity strength with new millions of financing actions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd., the global aviation services company, today announced a US$780 million of new Senior Unsecured Term Financings with a weighted average maturity of 7.7 years in two transactions, each underwritten by a leading bank in the region.

It also announced an $800 million 24-month revolving credit facility maturity extension from 2023 to 2025. These financing actions will further enhance the company’s liquidity strength.

Speaking on the announcement, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, "These new financings and facility extensions underscore DAE’s commitment to maintaining exceptional liquidity and a strong balance sheet as we navigate challenging trends in the aviation industry.

This, combined with the diversity of our approximately 400 lender and investor relationships, has allowed us to operate confidently during the period.

"Our capital strength along with capital from our managed asset mandates has allowed us to provide over $3 billion of purchase commitments to our airline clients and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) during the pandemic."

