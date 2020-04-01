UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DAE Provides Q1 2020 Business Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:00 PM

DAE provides Q1 2020 business update

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, DAE, has announced that it ended Q1 2020 with available liquidity of approximately US$2.8 billion. DAE’s owned, managed and mandated-to-manage fleet exceeded 400 aircraft.

During the said period, DAE sold or novated 15 aircraft, acquired 4 aircraft and transitioned or extended leases on 8 aircraft.

Commenting on the announcement, Firoz Tarapore, DAE’s Chief Executive Officer, said, "In these unprecedented times, DAE has positioned itself to operate calmly and to balance the needs of all our important constituents – employees, customers, bondholders and banks, and shareholders."

He said that during the last two years, the company managed to raise significant liquidity to protect our business from unforeseen market developments.

"DAE was also able sell more assets than we acquired to proactively manage our portfolio composition, refrain from placing speculative OEM orders to avoid steep contingent liabilities, and build a large-scale aircraft asset management business to help investors navigate the complexities of committing capital to this sector," Tarapore noted.

Today, the company has over US$2.8 billion of available liquidity and modest liquidity requirements of approximately US$430 million for bond maturity and capex commitments over the next 12 months.

Related Topics

Business Dubai Company Enterprise 2020 Market All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away

2 minutes ago

Three selected ventilators design sent to DRAP for ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistani-American doctors to send key medical ite ..

5 minutes ago

China's lunar rover travels over 424 meters on moo ..

3 minutes ago

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: AFP tal ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom Says Resumed Gas Traffic to China ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.